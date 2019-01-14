WATCH: ABC News Reporter Has Bad News For Those Waiting For Mueller Bombshell

ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl said on Sunday that those who are hoping for a “bombshell” in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation are likely to be disappointed, according to his sources.

ABC News' Jonathan Karl on Mueller's upcoming report: "People who are closest to what Mueller has been doing, interacting with the special counsel, caution me that this report is almost certain to be anti-climactic." pic.twitter.com/DkFWGKNJyi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 13, 2019

Karl made the remarks while appearing on ABC's "This Week" with George Stephanopoulos, where he discussed a recent report from The New York Times that claimed that FBI officials were investigating President Donald Trump because they thought he was working for Russia and against American interests.