Trump Claims Dems Refused a Wall Deal Because DACA Was ‘Not Worth It’ — He Thinks It Could Hurt Them in 2020

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to explain why he thinks these stalled negotiations over border security funding will come back to haunt Democrats in 2020.

(…)

Although the president is currently frustrated with the inaction of the Democrats, he does think this standstill could help Republicans in 2020.

His main reason for this optimism centers on a deal that Democrats could strike with Republicans that would protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients in return for wall funding.

DACA has a lot of support from Latino voters. In 2018, 69 percent of Latino voters sided with Democrats according to research from Pew.

President Trump claimed that Democrats said DACA protections were “not worth” giving into Trump’s demands for a wall. The president believes that Hispanic Democrats will see that the party hasn’t secured DACA protections and they will switch to the GOP as a result.

Democrats are saying that DACA is not worth it and don’t want to include in talks. Many Hispanics will be coming over to the Republican side, watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019

It isn’t clear exactly how far negotiations have gotten between the two sides on the DACA negotiations. This unclarity is two-fold. – READ MORE