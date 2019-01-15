WATCH: Trump Responds To Ocasio-Cortez Calling Him A Racist

President Donald Trump shrugged off recent remarks from democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday after she called him a racist.

Trump responds to Ocasio-Cortez calling him a racist Reporter: “Mr. President, congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez called you a racist” Trump: “Who did?” Reporter: “Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez” Trump: “Who cares” pic.twitter.com/Wh5x6ZXYwb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 14, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks in a recent interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” in which she insisted that the president was a racist.

“Mr. President, congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez called you a racist,” a reporter said.- READ MORE