WATCH: 80-Foot Wave Gives Surfer World Record on Portuguese Coast

A monster 80-foot wave approaching Portugal’s coast, gave a Brazilian surfer a world record on Saturday, reports note.

After riding this 80-foot wave (!!!), Rodrigo Koxa is now the official world record-holder for the biggest wave ever surfed. pic.twitter.com/lOkOQtrhDC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2018

The World Surf League awarded Brazil’s Rodrigo Koxa with recognition for riding the biggest wave ever. The group held its Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday where judges determined that on November 8, Koxa rode a wave 80 feet (2.38 meters) high, the Associated Press reported.

Koxa caught the monster wave near Nazare, which is situated on Portugal’s Atlantic coast between Lisbon and Porto. – READ MORE

