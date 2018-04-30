True Pundit

Stormy Daniels sues Trump for defamation over ‘con job’ tweet

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has filed a defamation suit against President Donald Trump for a tweet that said a forensic sketch of a man who allegedly threatened her in 2011 was “a total con job.”

Earlier this month, Clifford worked with a forensic artist to create a sketch of the man she says accosted her in a Las Vegas parking lot, told her “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,” and ominously suggested something bad could happen to her.

The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan centers on an April 18 post on Trump’s Twitter account in which he reacts to another person’s tweet about the sketch.

“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man,” Trump’s post said. “A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!” – READ MORE

