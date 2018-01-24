WATCH: This 660-foot basketball shot set a world record, and now it will blow your mind

You’ve seen them perform similar trick shots before, breaking world records in the process, and some of you are already fans of the Australian YouTubers known as How Ridiculous.

But whether you’re aware of their ball tricks or not, you absolutely have to watch the following video of a mind-bending 660 foot basketball shot.

Before you ask, it’s a new Guinness World Record for the Highest Basketball Shot in the world. It was performed from the top of the Maletsunyane Falls in Lesotho, Africa. – READ MORE

Watch as this Philadelphia Eagles fan chasing a departing subway train gets absolutely truck-sticked by a pole on the platform.

An Eagles fan whose attempt to rally subway passengers for a playoff game ended with him running into a concrete pole.

Jigar Desai said he is doing OK and his pain eased with the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in the NFC Championship Game.

The mishap occurred while Desai was heading to the game. He had a few drinks while watching the New England Patriots defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

The 42-year-old Eagles season-ticket holder from suburban Philadelphia said he got pumped up watching a group of Eagles fans on a train heading in the opposite direction and wanted to get them excited. Thomas Emmet Ashton, who recorded a video of the incident, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Desai, who was in a Brian Dawkins jersey, was running alongside the train while trying to rally passengers before he crashed into a pole. – READ MORE

The Philadelphia Eagles are infamous for having some of the most unruly fans in the NFL, and that perception was reinforced on Sunday, when Eagles fans were caught on video taunting and flipping off Vikings fans and; even worse, throwing beer bottles and cans at them as they walked by.

As tailgaters at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field prepared for the day’s festivities, some jumped to their feet to assail a trio of Vikings fans who had the misfortune of finding themselves walking through the Eagles side of the parking lot:

What’s it like to be a #Vikings fan inside the #Eagles tailgate? *Sound up* I followed a few fans in purple. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/GkK9viGyRR — Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) January 21, 2018

But that chorus of boos and catcalls was nothing compared to the tidal wave of hate another group of Vikings fans experienced, according to NESN. – READ MORE