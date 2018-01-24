Anthem Protesters Silenced as 2 Marines Stand at Salute Next to Empty Seat (VIDEO)

A Facebook video posted by Marine Corp Recruiting Station Twin Cities in October has now received over 2 million views. It shows two United States Marines in full dress uniform keeping watch inside the Vikings football stadium… but it wasn’t the crowd that they were protecting.

“Marines stand guard during the Minnesota Vikings game over an empty seat symbolizing those service members who were prisoners of war or missing in action,” explained the post.

In a ritual that resembles the patrols at the famous Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Marines solemnly protect the reserved empty seat as a small memorial to those who cannot enjoy the game because they never returned home.

“For every Vikings game, one unfilled seat permanently covered in black and located in section V8 is guarded by current military members,” explained Vikings.com when the team unveiled the tribute in 2016.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The National Football League has rejected a Super Bowl advertisement from American Veterans urging people to stand for the national anthem.

The nation’s largest veterans service organization had been invited by the NFL to place an ad in the Super Bowl LII program. AMVET’s advertisement included a two-word message – “#PleaseStand.”

“It’s a simple, polite request that represents the sentiment of our membership, particularly those whose missing or paralyzed limbs preclude standing,” wrote National Commander Marion Polk in a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Two NFL Network executives, Mike Mandt and Dan Dieffenbach, are out according to network spokesperson Alex Riethmiller, who declined any further comment. But sources tell Deadspin the pair’s exit is related to an internal investigation into reports of sexual harassment at the network, being overseen by the law firm Akin Gump.

Mandt was the executive producer of original content and Dieffenbach was the coordinating producer of features. According to sources, they were first put on extended administrative leave last month and their last day was Friday. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The trial of former NFL player Monty Grow began today in Miami, more than a year after he was first indicted for helping to engineer a scheme that netted more than $20 million from a government program that helps military members and veterans receive health care.

Grow was indicted last November on more than 50 counts of health care fraud, money laundering, causing the misbranding of drugs while held for sale, and conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks.

His company, MGTEN, so named for his initials and his jersey number from his playing days at the University of Florida, specialized in making and selling compounded medications, or individually mixed medicines that are generally not otherwise commercially available. Grow is accused of taking personal kickbacks off those prescriptions—and setting up others to go to his co-conspirators and even some to the patients, to keep them asking for MGTEN prescriptions. Tricare paid MGTEN a total of $40 million for those drugs over the years, and Grow himself took $20 million in kickbacks. – READ MORE