TSA Issues Emergency Order Scrutinizing Cargo from Five Muslim-Majority Countries

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) administrator David Pekoske issued an emergency order Monday requiring stricter scrutiny of U.S.-bound cargo on flights from five majority Muslim countries.

TSA officials told Axios that the five countries—Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.)—were selected “because of a demonstrated intent by terrorist groups to attack aviation from them.”

Officials say that the order was “intel driven” but could not release any specifics about the threats.

Pekoske ordered six air carriers—EgyptAir, Qatar, Emirates, Royal Jordanian, Saudi, and Etihad—to implement strict screening measures for U.S.-bound air cargo called Air Cargo Advance Screening protocols (ACAS). – READ MORE

A German city that’s become a focal point of right-wing extremists temporarily banned new refugees in an attempt to stem a surge in violence there.

Cottbus, located southeast of Berlin, has been hit with attacks from refugees and far-right extremists since the start of this year.

Brandenburg state police said two Syrian teenage boys were arrested under the suspicion of injuring a German teenager in the face with a knife, the Telegraph reported.

Brandenburg’s state interior minister Karl-Heinz Schroeter told a German broadcaster on Friday that the ban on new refugees would stay in effect “for the next few months.” – READ MORE

During a recent interview with local media in Australia, a Sudanese refugee and mother of six suggested that the Australian government deserves the blame for her eldest son’s propensity for crime.

According to Nine News, Asha Awya’s eldest son is an unemployed gang member who has spent time in prison. Instead of pinning the blame for her son’s actions on him, however, Awya feels the Australian government deserves it for passing “too many laws.”

She said so during an appearance last week on the Australian program “A Current Affair,” where she also appeared to slam actual Australians for allegedly not making it easy for refugees to assimilate.

“They (her kids) came from a very traumatized environment, and coming to Australia, trying to fit in with the religion and the friends around them at school, is very challenging,” she said. “We have all these laws, so it’s just very confusing, and I feel sorry for the kids because they don’t know how to deal with this.”

But that’s not all. Awya also complained that the government provides her with too little money.

“The Centrelink money is not enough,” she said, referencing a welfare program operated by the Australian government’s Department of Human Services. – READ MORE