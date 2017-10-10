WATCH: 49ers Player Calls Pence Leaving Game A Reflection Of ‘Systemic Oppression’

Statement by @E_Reid35 regarding the Vice President's brief appearance at the game. "This is what systemic oppression looks like." pic.twitter.com/Aoy2GWons2 — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 8, 2017

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence walked out of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the visiting 49ers after several 49ers players knelt during the anthem.

Pence’s action elicited an incendiary response from one of the players who knelt, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid, who called it an example of “systemic oppression.”

