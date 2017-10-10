WATCH: 49ers Player Calls Pence Leaving Game A Reflection Of ‘Systemic Oppression’

True Pundit

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence walked out of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the visiting 49ers after several 49ers players knelt during the anthem.

Pence’s action elicited an incendiary response from one of the players who knelt, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid, who called it an example of “systemic oppression.”

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence walked out of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the visiting 49ers after several 49ers players knelt during the anthem. Pence tweeted:
  • Wayne Ville … a Deplorable

    Actually, oppression would be not allowing someone to leave a protest or complaining about someone that did leave. At this point all football players offend me because those that are silent on the matter are as guilty as the driver of a bank robber.

  • democrat CockRoach

    The “liberal” jerk offs are complaining about Pence not wanting to watch their TRIPE.

  • democrat CockRoach

    Oh, the jerk offs were whining plenty last night on FAKE NEWS about how he wasted taxpayer money because he didn’t watch the game. What a bunch of LOSERS

  • disqus_TN8DLwA6Mv

    The Logic of a Bix Nood concussed moron

  • alvindawg

    And how do they know that he was on tax payer funds to begin with? Also we are his employers and id bet a big majority would agree with him. So shut up libturds!!

  • Glen Mirenda

    If the players will not respect our country, a country that has afforded them the ability to make millions, they should be released from the contracts.

    #BankrupttheNFL