SECRET TAPE: NYPD Sting Operation Busts Harvey Weinstein Molesting Woman in NYC Hotel (VIDEO)

Harvey Weinstein allegedly forced oral sex on two aspiring actresses — and raped one of his employees, the women claimed in a stunning New Yorker story published Tuesday.

Italian actress Asia Argento, 42, told the magazine that she’s never come forward with the shocking allegations, which date back almost three decades, until now — fearing that the powerful movie mogul would “crush her.”

The film executive admits to groping a woman, in a recording secretly captured during an N.Y.P.D. sting operation. – READ MORE