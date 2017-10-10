Judicial Watch Sues DOJ For Refusing To Disclose Mueller Investigation Details

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is ignoring requests for the release of basic information regarding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s “investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election,” according to Judicial Watch (JW).

JW filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the DOJ on Wednesday, seeking information regarding Mueller’s operational budget and investigatory activities.

In addition to details of its operational budget, JW is seeking details of Mueller’s investigatory and prosecutorial scope and mandate. The DOJ has not disclosed operational and budgetary limitations — if any — imposed on Mueller’s ostensible investigation into “Russian interference.”

Given Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recusal from any DOJ investigations dealing with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is responsible for Mueller's investigation.