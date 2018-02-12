Former Olympic Swimmer Details Being ‘Groomed’ for Sex as a Teenager by Coach

Former USA Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith accused her longtime coach Sean Hutchinson of “grooming” her for a relationship when he was in his 30s and she was 13, in a 4,000-word article Friday.

Kukors also admitted that she lied to investigators hired by USA Swimming in 2011 to investigate the inappropriate relationship, and continued to date Hutchinson after he was no longer her trainer.

After the failure of USA Gymnastics to prevent the organization’s former head doctor Larry Nassar from abusing dozens of children under his care, the treatment of young athletes in the Olympic system is under heightened scrutiny from Congress, law enforcement and the public.

Investigators from the Department of Homeland Security and local law enforcement raided Hutchinson’s Seattle home Tuesday and seized computers and other documents. A DHS agent said they found “hundreds of thousands” of naked pictures of Kukors, SeattlePI reported.

Kukors, who was a member of the 2012 Olympic team, first went public with her story Wednesday, but the new article is the longest allegation published so far. Hutchinson denies that he abused Kukors at any point. “At no time did I ever abuse Ariana Kukors or do anything with her that was not consensual,” Hutchinson said in a statement through his lawyer. – READ MORE

A mother expressed the grief and anger she felt after discovering her daughter was sexually abused by disgraced doctor Larry Nassar while she was in the examining room with them.

Kristen Chatman, the mother of Chloe Myers, wrote an opinion piece for the Indy Star – the same publication that first reported on the bombshell sexual abuse allegations against Nassar – in which she said that everyone in the gymnastics world trusted the disgraced doctor.

“She was fully covered – even wearing running shorts. I, unlike others, don’t remember him ‘blocking’ my view, but since she was covered, I was unaware of what he was doing under the sheet,” Chatman wrote. “After he was done, he washed his hands and I remember thinking, ‘Did he just do what I think he did? Where are his gloves?’ I immediately dismissed the thoughts as there must have been some good reason. This was Larry after all. No need to question him. I trusted him. We all trusted him.”

“Did I let someone assault my daughter in front of my very eyes? Never would I ever allow that to happen! My children are my world and anyone who knows me, knows that about me. So how could this have happened?” she wrote. – READ MORE