WashPo: DACA Illegals Needed Because Blacks, Latinos Can’t Do the Jobs

Posted on by
There is no evidence that unemployed Africa-American and Hispanic-Americans youths can do the jobs done by “DACA” illegal immigrants, the liberal Washington Post told its readers September 6.

Reporter Tracy Jan headlined her article “The Truth” as she argued that lower-skilled Americans cannot do the jobs filled by DACA illegals:

Here’s the problem: immigrant and native-born workers are imperfect substitutes. There is no evidence that the unemployed Americans, be they black, white or Hispanic, have the skills necessary to hold the same jobs occupied by the young beneficiaries of the five-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. – READ MORE

WashPo: DACA Illegals Needed Because Blacks, Latinos Can't Do the Jobs
  • A_V

    So none of the DACA kids are latinos?

  • rwg1949yt .

    has mad max heard that her constituents are unemployable? voting for her seems to confirm it.

  • D.Plorable

    There are counties in California that have been turned into Mexican majorities since the last amnesty (which is what did it, the untold story is the Gold Rush that followed the ’86 law–the record birth year for California was 1990). If you examine these counties you see structural double-digit unemployment, specifically embedded in large blocs of young Hispanic entrants to the labor market in the last decade. These are US-born citizens, they did not do well in school and many are drop-out or flunk-outs. (the legislature got rid of the high school exit exam so you can get a diploma if you have a pulse).

    There are numerous educational opportunities even for them, for free, but many fail to avail themselves often turning to the gang life where though unemployed they are curiously able to afford cars, guns, and drugs.

    In other words, in California, the Americans who won’t do the jobs that the immigrants do….are Mexicans. (the Unspeakable Truth the Compost only dares hint at is that black youth mostly won’t go anywhere near these jobs either).

    A snapshot of reality that the Alleged News Media is running away from:

    http://abc30.com/society/fresno-police-gang-crackdown-busts-prostitution-ring-dozens-arrested-/2393264/

    the notable thing about Fresno is the “Bulldogs” rule whereas in other areas it’s either the Nortenos or Surenos, much of Cali is contested ground and thus the constant drive-by shootings, etc though the Surenos have the numbers and pretty much run the prison system now. God help you if you are white and headed into the lockup. But the national media is so sick that even when Klan-style terror is inflicted on black Americans in SoCal by Hispanic gangs who massively outnumber them now, the truth is erased:

    http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-ramona-hate-crime-20160707-snap-story.html

    no national media picked this up. You can imagine what they would do with a story like that if they could blame it on whites. I just heard that the Portland Oregon police have purged their gang files because they were “not white enough”!

  • blackfeather

    I hope every black/brown in this country reads this.