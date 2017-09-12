Congressman demands Russia-collusion probe – into Hillary

As the investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia stretches on, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., is demanding a special prosecutor investigate the president’s former opponent.

Rohrabacher says Congress should probe possible collusion between the Clinton Foundation and Russia.

The significant donations Russian financiers made to the Clinton Foundation should not be overlooked, Rohrabacher said in a letter to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce.

“These hearing should take a close look at possible involvement Hillary Clinton may have had with Russian financiers who donated heavily to the Clinton Foundation. There is ample evidence to justify an under-oath examination of the relationship between the donations and the 2013 CFIUS approval of the sale of America’s uranium reserves,” Rohrabacher wrote. – READ MORE