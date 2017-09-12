Colin Kaepernick’s Foundation Gives $100,000 to Fund Illegal Alien Activists

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick may be on the outside looking in, as the national anthem protests he began continue without him. However, that doesn’t mean that he has been idle with his activism.

Kaepernick’s newest cause is to fund illegal aliens so that they can fly to Washington D.C. to protest against President Donald Trump.

Last week, Kaepernick directed his foundation to donate $100,000 to help protest Trump’s policy announcement on the DREAM Act, and Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). – READ MORE