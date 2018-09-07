Washington Post’s Wemple Agrees With Trump: NYT Anonymous Op-Ed Is ‘Gutless’

The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple actually agrees with President Trump on something: The anonymous op-ed about the “resistance” to Trump among administration officials published by The New York Times is indeed “gutless.”

In an op-ed for the Post published Wednesday, Wemple argues that the Times has simply “​​package[d] old news in an anonymous op-ed,” in what amounts to nothing more than a “PR stunt.”

“Like most anonymous quotes and tracts, this one is a PR stunt,” writes Wemple. “Mr. Senior Administration Official gets to use the distributive power of the New York Times to recast an entire class of federal appointees. No longer are they enablers of a foolish and capricious president. They are now the country’s most precious and valued patriots. In an appearance on Wednesday afternoon, the president pronounced it all a ‘gutless’ exercise. No argument here.”

Wemple begins by providing some highlights of the “remarkable work” of news outlets in documenting the pushback against the president within his own administration. The point, he explains, is that there’s “not a lot of news value” in the Times’ big anonymous op-ed, which fails to present anything “fresh.” – READ MORE