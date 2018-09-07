Team Mike Pence Denies Authorship of Anonymous Deep State Op-ed

Vice President Mike Pence’s Team Denied On Thursday They Were The Author Of The Anonymous “deep State” Op-ed To The New York Times.

“The Vice President puts his name on his Op-Eds,” Pence’s communications director and deputy chief of staff Jarrod Agen wrote on Twitter, adding that, “Our office is above such amateur acts.”

Some speculated that the use of the word “lodestar” in the op-ed, a common word used by Pence, might mean that he was the author.- READ MORE