Dorsey Admits Twitter “Unfairly” Shadowbanned 600,000 Accounts

At a congressional hearing on Twitter’s transparency and accountability on Wednesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that the platform’s algorithm has been “unfair.”

In reference to the so-called “shadow-banning” of some 600,000 accounts, which included some members of Congress, Dorsey acknowledged that the platform’s “quality filter” had suppressed the visibility of accounts using parameters that unfairly impacted some users.

Though he was “unable to immediately say whether a majority of them were Republican, Democratic or otherwise,” BBC notes, Dorsey acknowledged in the hearing that the platform had reduced the visibility of hundreds of thousands accounts using an algorithm that was “unfair” but, he stressed, has since been “corrected.”

Dorsey has come under increased pressure from conservatives, Republicans, and now the Department of Justice, who point to an apparent pattern of politically biased handling of users by the platform that has punished those on the right. – READ MORE