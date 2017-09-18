Washington Post Writer Says Trump Is Killing Him, Literally

Dana Milbank, a writer for The Washington Post, believes President Donald Trump is literally killing him.

Milbank said he discovered Trump’s presidency is affecting his health after visiting the doctor for his first physical in 49 years, in an opinion piece published Friday. Milbank said he had to report that he had not been feeling well recently.

“President Trump is killing me. No, really. He’s killing me,” Milbank wrote.

The WaPo writer said he has been suffering from fatigue, headaches, trouble sleeping, and chest pain. Milbank said his blood pressure was “alarmingly high” after his doctor tested it, making a point that his blood pressure has “always been normal.”

Milbank said he was suffering from “Trump Hypertensive Unexplained Disorder,” a disorder he created and diagnosed himself with. “For almost five decades, I had been the picture of health, but eight months into Trump’s presidency, I was suddenly ailing,” he wrote. “Trump is the only variable, I told my doctor. ‘He sure is variable,’ my doc replied, endorsing the diagnosis.” – READ MORE