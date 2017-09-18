True Pundit

McMaster: Trump better without Bannon, others who pushed their ‘own narrow agendas’

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Sunday that President Trump’s United Nations speech will focus on promoting and protecting American prosperity and suggested that the White House’s National Security Council is better after having removed adviser Steve Bannon and others who pushed “their own narrow agendas.”

“The National Security Council, I think, has served the president well in bringing him multiple options. There were some who tried to operate outside of that process for their own narrow agendas. And that didn’t serve the president well,” McMaster told “Fox News Sunday,” in response to questions about his policy clashes with Bannon.

McMaster, shortly after becoming the White House national security adviser in February, removed Bannon as an official member of the council. And Bannon was ousted last month as the president’s top political adviser, after retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly became Trump’s chief of staff. – READ MORE

    All I gotta’ say is one thing…the leaks stopped AFTER Bannon left the White House. That sends a message to me LOUD and CLEAR. His website Breitbart was full of TRUMP HATE a couple of weeks ago and just last week too…hmmm, what’s going on with you Bannon? A little butt hurt? His site was spreading all kinds of fake news too, I wrote them a little nasty gram…didn’t get a response. I’m not visiting their site anymore. True Pundit is great for FACTUAL news. THANK YOU TP!