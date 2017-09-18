McMaster: Trump better without Bannon, others who pushed their ‘own narrow agendas’

FOLLOW US!



National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Sunday that President Trump’s United Nations speech will focus on promoting and protecting American prosperity and suggested that the White House’s National Security Council is better after having removed adviser Steve Bannon and others who pushed “their own narrow agendas.”

“The National Security Council, I think, has served the president well in bringing him multiple options. There were some who tried to operate outside of that process for their own narrow agendas. And that didn’t serve the president well,” McMaster told “Fox News Sunday,” in response to questions about his policy clashes with Bannon.

McMaster, shortly after becoming the White House national security adviser in February, removed Bannon as an official member of the council. And Bannon was ousted last month as the president’s top political adviser, after retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly became Trump’s chief of staff. – READ MORE