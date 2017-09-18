True Pundit

Refuse Fascism Protesters To Demonstrate Against Trump At U.N. General Assembly

NEW YORK—An anti-Trump organization announced plans Saturday night for a resistance protest against President Donald Trump when he addresses the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.

Refuse Fascism told its supporters in a mass e-mail:

As Donald Trump continues to threaten ‘fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen before’ on North Korea, while standing by his comments defending white supremacists in Charlottesville, his speech to the U.N. is certain to be the speech of an absolute fascist, moving to consolidate power. This must be met with MASS resistance. Stay tuned for more details.

The e-mail adds, “In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America. Drive out the Trump/Pence regime!” – READ MORE