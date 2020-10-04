Washington Post Tweets After Trump Coronavirus News: ‘Imagine What It Will Be Like to Never Have to Think About Trump Again’; UPDATE: Deleted

The Washington Post tweeted early Friday morning after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with coronavirus: “Opinion: Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again.”

The ill-timed tweet was sent at 1:33 a.m. EDT, 39 minutes after President Trump tweeted news of the diagnosis.

The Post‘s twitter feed made the offending tweet seem like a reaction to the news, though the two articles were unrelated:

The tweet linked to a column by Eugene Robinson, which had been posted early Thursday afternoon and was unrelated to the news of Trump’s diagnosis. – READ MORE

