White House Releases Photos Of Trump Grinding Away At Work While In Hospital

The White House released photos on Saturday night that showed President Donald Trump working hard while being confined to Walter Reed Medical Center following his coronavirus diagnosis late this week.

Ben Williamson, White House Senior Communications Advisor, tweeted out one of the photographs of Trump, writing: “The guy’s a machine. @realDonaldTrump getting work in at Walter Reed.”

The guy’s a machine. @realDonaldTrump getting work in at Walter Reed. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yX1eeUqt7h — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 4, 2020

Judd Deere, Deputy Assistant to the President, shared another photograph on Twitter, writing: “The man never stops working!”

White House physician Sean Conley, D.O., released a statement on the president’s health late on Saturday night, noting that the president has made significant improvements over the last couple of days. – READ MORE

