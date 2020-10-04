Leftists Cheer News Trump, Hope Hicks Infected With COVID-19: ‘I Hope They Both Die’

Left-wing critics of President Trump cheered the news late on Thursday night that the president, First Lady Melania Trump, and White House Adviser Hope Hicks had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professions and institutions,” the statement continued. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Several Trump critics quickly reacted online, some saying that they hope Trump dies a painful death and mocking the president.

Writer Alex Blagg tweeted: “Just a quick note of support for Hope Hicks and President Trump I hope they both die.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --