WASHINGTON POST: TRUMP POSED WITH ‘SEXIST’ MOTORCYCLIST PATCH

The Washington Post published an article on Monday complaining that President Trump posed next to a biker wearing a “sexist” patch on his vest.

Trump met with supporters in the “Bikers For Trump” group over the weekend and posed for photos with some of the group’s members at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.

One of the patches seemed to ruffle the feathers of one reporter, who called it “sexist.” The patch in question features an image of a topless woman with guns covering her breasts and the caption, “I [heart] guns and t***ies.” – READ MORE