Fmr Obama US Attorney: Omarosa ‘Should Probably Get Herself a Lawyer’ — ‘Likely a Technical Crime or Two that’s Been Committed’ (VIDEO)

    During Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, former Obama U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance advised former White House staffer and “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman to get a lawyer because she “likely” committed a crime in secretly taping White House chief of staff John Kelly as he fired her. – READ MORE

