Fmr Obama US Attorney: Omarosa ‘Should Probably Get Herself a Lawyer’ — ‘Likely a Technical Crime or Two that’s Been Committed’ (VIDEO)

After secretly recording a conversation in the Situation Room, @JoyceWhiteVance says @OMAROSA should probably think about getting a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/4B3jcCFzNW — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) August 12, 2018

During Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, former Obama U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance advised former White House staffer and “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman to get a lawyer because she “likely” committed a crime in secretly taping White House chief of staff John Kelly as he fired her. – READ MORE