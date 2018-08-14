CNN Panel Erupts After Contributor Slams Network for ‘Peddling Lies’ About Blacks Who Work for Trump

During CNN’s “New Day” program on Monday morning — just a day after former senior Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman spent time on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to promote her book, “Unhinged,” along with snippets of audiotape of her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly — Dennard was challenged to list people of color who worked in the Trump administration.

He immediately did so with ease, rattling off a number of individuals.

When he sensed he was being cut off “for time,” Dennard called out the program on it.

He said, “You want to wrap up the time because this is not important to you because you want to peddle the lies of Bakari Sellers [a former Democratic state representative in South Carolina-turned-pundit] and others, saying that there aren’t blacks in this administration.” (Sellers is shown above left.)

The claim that CNN was "peddling lies" was met with a "palpable wince" from Dennard's fellow panelists, CNN senior political analyst John Avlon and Sellers himself, according to Mediaite.