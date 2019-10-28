Washington Post gets mercilessly mocked after posting al-Baghdadi obituary with glowing headline

The Washington Post was mocked Sunday after posting an obituary for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi with a glowing headline describing the terrorist — known for unimaginable violence, including systematic rape and murder — as an “austere religious scholar.”

When the Post first published its story, the newspaper described al-Baghdadi as the “Islamic State’s terrorist-in-Chief.” However, for unknown reasons, the Post later changed the headline to describe al-Baghdadi as an “austere religious scholar,” giving special emphasis to his academic career.

They had it right the first time. The Washington Post changed the headline on its Al-Baghdadi obituary from “Islamic State’s terrorist-in-Chief” to “austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State.” pic.twitter.com/cs243EVz7W — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2019

“The man who would become the founding leader of the world’s most brutal terrorist group spent his early adult years as an obscure academic, aiming for a quiet life as a professor of Islamic law,” the Post wrote.

"And yet, despite the group's extremist views and vicious tactics, Mr. Baghdadi maintained a canny pragmatism as leader," the Post also said of al-Baghdadi.