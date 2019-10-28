Pelosi Takes Veiled Shot at President Trump After al-Baghdadi Raid

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took a veiled shot at President Trump on Sunday after he announced the death of ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, lamenting that the “Russians but not top Congressional Leadership were notified” in advance of the raid.

Trump announced on Sunday that ISIS leader al-Baghdadi died as a result of a raid conducted by U.S. special forces.

According to reports, notable members of Congress – including House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) – were not briefed on the raid in advance due to the fear of leaks. The president confirmed that in his statement on Sunday.

“We were going to notify them last night but we decided not to do that because Washington leaks like I’ve never seen before,” he continued. “There is no country in the world that leaks like we do and Washington is a leaking machine.”

Pelosi, while congratulating the "dedication and skill of our military and our intelligence professionals," took a veiled shot at Trump in her statement, lamenting that the "Russians but not top Congressional Leadership were notified" in advance.