Former Hillary Clinton Goon Says She ‘Might Be the Best Person’ to Beat Trump in 2020 (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton “might be the best person” to beat President Donald Trump in 2020, a former aide to the twice-failed presidential candidate said Wednesday.

Philippe Reines, one of the more colorful characters in the eccentric cast of longtime Clinton lackeys, suggested in an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that his former boss has not ruled out a third run for president in 2020. Reines was responding to recent reports that Hillary has privately expressed a willingness to run again if she believes she could win.

Top Hillary Clinton adviser Philippe Reines on whether Hillary has ruled out running for president in 2020: “No, she has not” pic.twitter.com/wLLItEF5Wo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 24, 2019

“I don’t know, she is not running because she has any anxiety about the Democratic field,” said Reines. “There might be a reason that she would be the best person, not only to beat Donald Trump but to govern after Donald Trump, which is a part we don’t talk about much.”

Reines went on to defend Hillary's stated opposition to Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I., Vt.) "Medicare for All" proposal, as well as her previous denunciation of so-called sanctuary cities that refuse to comply with federal law enforcement seeking to deport illegal immigrants. Reines argued—somewhat problematically by the standards of today's Democratic Party—that deporting illegal immigrants was "not racist."