Washington Post Correction: Nathan Phillips ‘Was Never Deployed to Vietnam’

The Washington Post Has Walked Back Claims About The Military Record Of Nathan Phillips, The Native American Activist At The Center Of A National Controversy Captured On Video At Friday’s Woman’s March In Washington, D.c.

In a January 20 report titled — “‘It was getting ugly’: Native American drummer speaks on his encounter with MAGA-hat-wearing teens” — the Post‘s Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Antonio Olivo, and Joe Heim erroneously stated Philips is a veteran of the Vietnam War despite having not been deployed.

On Tuesday, news of the Post’s correction began circulating on social media. “Earlier versions of this story incorrectly said that Native American activist Nathan Phillips fought in the Vietnam War. Phillips served in the U.S. Marines from 1972 to 1976 but was never deployed to Vietnam,” the correction reads. The update does not have a time or date stamp.

The latest blunder follows a string of missteps by the establishment media who rushed to condemn a group of Covington Catholic High School students for there behavior during a confrontation with Philips on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. – READ MORE