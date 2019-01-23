 

Trump Weighs In On Covington Catholic High School Students

President Donald Trump weighed in on the media’s manufactured crisis regarding the Covington Catholic High School students and Native American Nathan Phillips.

“Looking like Nick Sandman & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false – smeared by media,” Trump tweeted. Not good, but making big comeback! ‘New footage shows that media was wrong about teen’s encounter with Native American.'”

The president was referencing a segment that Fox News host Tucker Carlson ran on his Monday night broadcast where Carlson showed what happened to the high school boys that the media failed to show.- READ MORE

