1,500 Private Jets Descend on Davos Carrying Globalist Elite for Climate Talks

At Least 1,500 Private Jets Are Expected To Descend On Davos And Nearby Airports In Switzerland This Week As The International Financial And Political Elite Gathers To Talk About Global Climate Challenges.

That would be up from the more than 1,300 aircraft movements seen at last year’s forum, despite climate change registering as the top risk factor identified for the global economy in a survey of World Economic Forum (WEF) movers and shakers last week.

Sir David Attenborough, a lead speaker this year, has already stated that climate is the issue of our time.

The veteran broadcaster, 92, used his acceptance speech to tell business leaders and governments to come up with “practical solutions”.

Speaking at the beginning of the forum on Monday, the Blue Planet and Dynasties narrator told the crowd he is “quite literally from another age” and warned of “man-made disaster of global scale” that lies ahead. – READ MORE