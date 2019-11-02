Washington Nationals to visit White House on Monday to celebrate World Series title

The Washington Nationals will visit the White House on Monday to celebrate the franchise’s first-ever World Series title.

The White House made the announcement on its official Twitter account on Friday. The team defeated the Houston Astros in seven games to win the World Series on Wednesday.

The 2019 World Series Champion Washington @Nationals will be visiting the White House on Monday! ⚾🏆 pic.twitter.com/4Ri6pwDv7z — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 1, 2019

It’s unclear at this point whether the team, or at least some players, would decline an invite to go to the White House. A handful of Boston Red Sox players, including manager Alex Cora, declined to go to the White House after winning the World Series last year over issues with the Trump administration.

Nationals owner Mark Lerner, manager Dave Martinez and pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Anibal Sanchez expressed support for President Trump attending Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday.

“Well, he has every right to come,” Lerner told The Washington Post last week. “He’s the president of the United States, whether you like him or not. It’s a special event. He should be at it.” – READ MORE