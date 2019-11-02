Hollywood celebrities praise Pelosi as ‘badass’ at DC awards event

While much of Washington was getting ready to watch the hometown Nationals win the World Series on Wednesday, Hollywood celebrities were in town to heap praise on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The occasion was a Lyndon Baines Johnson Foundation award event, at which the California Democrat was honored for public service.

“She’s badass. She’s everything you could want, in a way, out of a strong, vulnerable, powerful woman,” actor Michael Gill, from television’s “House of Cards,” gushed, according to The Hill.

“Anytime she asks me to do anything, I show up,” added Tony Goldwyn, who played a fictional president on TV’s “Scandal.”

After receiving her award, Pelosi addressed the Trump impeachment inquiry, The Hill reported.

“Nobody I ever knew or know goes into public life to impeach a president of the United States,” she reportedly said. “This is sad for our country. It has to be done prayerfully, and carefully solemnly. – READ MORE