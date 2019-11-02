Andrew Cuomo Snaps ‘Good Riddance’ At Trump Leaving NY. Don Jr. Levels Him.

On Thursday, President Trump announced he was leaving New York and would make Florida his permanent residence. He tweeted:

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence. I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make.this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!

Nice soundbite. Now do the tens of thousands of other successful New Yorkers and businesses fleeing your idiotic policies every week. I’ll wait. Also I don’t remember this sentiment ever stopping you from coming to @realDonaldTrump’s office begging for $. I was there. GOOD TIMES https://t.co/jDbK3k9daY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 1, 2019

Unfortunately for Cuomo, a member of Trump’s family happened to notice his dismissal of Trump. Donald Trump Jr. fired back with a tweet that sledgehammered Cuomo, writing, “Nice soundbite. Now do the tens of thousands of other successful New Yorkers and businesses fleeing your idiotic policies every week. I’ll wait. Also I don’t remember this sentiment ever stopping you from coming to @realDonaldTrump’s office begging for $. I was there. GOOD TIMES.” – READ MORE