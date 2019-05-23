Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs ‘sanctuary’ state law

Local authorities in Washington will be barred from asking about someone’s immigrationstatus under a new “sanctuary” policy that expands similar requirements already in place for state agencies.

Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, signed the measure Wednesday, which puts his state in line with California and Oregon as having some of the nation’s strongest sanctuary policies, The Associated Press reported.

“Our state agencies are not immigration enforcement agencies,” said Inslee, who also is running for president. “We will not be complicit in the Trump administration’s depraved efforts to break up hard-working immigrant and refugee families.”

Under the new rules, police officers will not be able to ask about someone’s immigration status except in limited circumstances. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson will be tasked with drawing up rules for courthouses, hospitals and government-run facilities where federal immigration officials look for illegal immigrants. – READ MORE