Lawmaker Who Helped Write Obamacare: ‘What We Have Now Is Not Working’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D., Ill.), in a House Budget Committee hearing on single-payer health care Wednesday, said the country’s current system is not working.

“I’m also the co-sponsor of Medicare for America, I helped write the Affordable Care Act, I’m for improving it, I’m for all the plans because what we have now is not working,” Schakowsky said.

Schakowsy helped push Obamacare through the House of Representatives back in 2010.

“One of the most rewarding days of my life was March 23, 2010—the day when the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) was signed into law,” her congressional website claims. – READ MORE

