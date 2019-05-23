Southern California residents nervous about potential release of illegal immigrants in their community

Residents of a southern California city expressed concern over a group of illegal immigrants being moved to a nearby detention facility, with some fearing they would be released into the community, according to KCAL-TV.

Over the weekend, approximately 100 illegal immigrants were transported from the border in Texas to Murrieta, California, to be processed. When they heard about it, some Murrieta residents showed up to the detention facility to make sure they wouldn’t be dropped off in the city.

“We can be called a racist and we’ll just smile,” said Murrieta resident Bob Kowell. “Because we don’t care. We’re watching to see where and when they’ll move.”

According to KCAL, Murrieta residents came to the Border Patrol facility on a tip from a source to “stand in front of the gates and let them know they’re not welcome to stay.” – READ MORE