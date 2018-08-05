Politics
Warriors coach mocks reported NRA financial trouble: ‘Thoughts and prayers should suffice’
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr mocked the National Rifle Association (NRA) late Friday following the group’s warning in a lawsuit that it faces serious financial trouble.
“Don’t send money … thoughts and prayers should suffice,” tweeted Kerr, a vocal critic of the NRA as well as of President Trump.
Don't send money……thoughts and prayers should suffice. https://t.co/uYIWvgK8CD
— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 4, 2018
Lawmakers drew backlash following a string of shootings earlier this year for offering “thoughts and prayers” to victims instead of acting to pass new gun control measures. – READ MORE