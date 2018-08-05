True Pundit

Politics

Warriors coach mocks reported NRA financial trouble: ‘Thoughts and prayers should suffice’

Posted on by
Share:

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr mocked the National Rifle Association (NRA) late Friday following the group’s warning in a lawsuit that it faces serious financial trouble.

“Don’t send money … thoughts and prayers should suffice,” tweeted Kerr, a vocal critic of the NRA as well as of President Trump.

Lawmakers drew backlash following a string of shootings earlier this year for offering “thoughts and prayers” to victims instead of acting to pass new gun control measures. – READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Warriors coach mocks reported NRA financial trouble: 'Thoughts and prayers should suffice'
Warriors coach mocks reported NRA financial trouble: 'Thoughts and prayers should suffice'
TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: