WATCH: Statue of Liberty Climber Spews Anti-America Chant Outside Manhattan Court

The activist who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day spewed an anti-America chant during a news conference on Friday.

Therese Okoumou is facing numerous charges, including trespassing, interference with government agency functions and disorderly conduct for scaling the icon of freedom, according to the New York Post.

However, she appeared outside Manhattan federal court Friday wearing a dress that said, “I really care, why won’t u?” before beginning what she called her “song.”

“America, you motherf–kers! You drug addicts! You KKK! You fascist USA,” she shouted to her supporters.– READ MORE

