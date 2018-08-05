Parkland Shooter Asked For Help Before Massacre, Was Denied

A newly released report has revealed that the 19-year-old gunman who shot up Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February asked for help months before he went on the rampage, but the school district failed to act on his request.

According to The Daily Beast the shooter was told that “he could transfer to Cross Creek, a school tailored for students with special needs; sue the Broward school district; or stay at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School without any special counseling.”

The Sun-Sentinel noted that the investigation found that the school district “did not follow the requirements of Florida statute or federal laws governing students with disabilities” in two specific instances:

— School officials misstated [the shooter’s] options when he was faced with being removed from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School his junior year, leading him to refuse special education services.

— When [the shooter] asked to return to the therapeutic environment of Cross Creek School for special education students, the district “did not follow through,” the report reveals.– READ MORE

