Warren Says AG Acting As Trump’s ‘Personal Attorney.’ She Had No Problem With Eric Holder Saying He Was Obama’s ‘Wingman.’

Shortly before Attorney General William Barr held a press conference to introduce the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, left-wing media pundits and politicians decried the conference happening before the report was released.

In her rush to capitalize on the moment, 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Barr was acting as if he were President Donald Trump’s “personal attorney.”

“It’s a disgrace to see an Attorney General acting as if he’s the personal attorney and publicist for the President of the United States,” Warren tweeted.

Warren’s comment would carry more weight if she had also found it a “disgrace” that former Attorney General Eric Holder called himself then-President Barack Obama’s “wingman.”

"I'm still enjoying what I'm doing, there's still work to be done. I'm still the President's wing-man, so I'm there with my boy. So, we'll see," Holder said on the Tom Joyner radio show in response to a question about him leaving the administration.