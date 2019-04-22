Trump: If Mitt Romney Fought Obama as Much as He Fights Me, He Could Have Won in 2012

President Donald Trump joked Saturday that Sen. Mitt Romney could have beaten Barack Obama in 2012 if he fought the former president as much as the current president.

“If Mitt Romney spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama as he does fighting Donald Trump, he could have won the race,” Trump wrote on Twitter, adding “(maybe)!”

He shared a clip of Romney appearing to be emotional as he lost the election in 2012.

Trump was responding to Romney’s assertion on Twitter that he was “sickened” by the revelations in the Mueller report of the “dishonesty and misdirection” by the president. – READ MORE