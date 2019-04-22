WATCH: Ambassador Richard Grenell Unloads On Pete Buttigieg Over Attacks On Mike Pence

Openly gay U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell slammed Mayor Pete Buttigieg this week for his repeated false attacks on Vice President Mike Pence, saying that Buttigieg was pushing a hate-crime hoax just like Jussie Smollett.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell blasts Pete Buttigieg's attacks on Vice President Mike Pence, says he is pushing a hate crime hoax like Jussie Smollett. pic.twitter.com/0PF1tMADYw — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 19, 2019

Grenell made the remarks Thursday night on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” where he also defended the character of both Mike and Karen Pence.

“Mayor Pete has been pushing this hate hoax along the lines of Jussie Smollett for a very long time now, several weeks, and I find it really ironic that Mayor Pete stayed silent about this so-called hate hoax on him and others during 2015, 2016, 2017 when Mike Pence was governor,” Grenell said. “There was total silence. It’s ironic that right about now when he’s starting his fundraising apparatus to run for president that he comes up with this idea and this attack.” – READ MORE