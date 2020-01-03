Warren Responds To Hero Stopping Texas Church Shooting: I Will NOT Support Conceal Carry (VIDEO)

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren responded to the heroic actions of the man who stopped the church shooting in Texas on Sunday by announcing that she would not support universal conceal carry even if the person had to be vetted by the government and obtain licensing.

The Democrat senator from Massachusetts made the remarks on Thursday while campaigning in Concord, New Hampshire.

An audience member brings up the Texas church hero while at an Elizabeth Warren event, asks, “Will you support a universal conceal carry law for everyone in the country who’s willing to be licensed and checked by the government?” Warren responds: “No” Warren’s supporters cheer pic.twitter.com/T81l0rkRaV — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 2, 2020

An audience member brought up how Jack Wilson acted heroically during the shooting and stopped the attacker within just a few seconds and saved countless lives as a result.

"Will you support a universal conceal carry law for everyone in the country who's willing to be licensed and checked by the government?" the person asked.