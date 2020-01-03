Underage Michigan men arrested after drunken horse-and-buggy ride

Michigan deputies nabbed four underage suspected drunken drivers after they were spotted throwing beer cans from their horse-and-buggy.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it received a complaint from a motorist around 4 p.m. Sunday that four men were riding on a buggy through Beaverton Township and they seemed to be intoxicated.

The four men were tossing beer cans from the horse and buggy, the driver said.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies found the buggy, the four were identified by the motorist. Initially, they gave deputies false information about their ages and refused to give their names. – READ MORE