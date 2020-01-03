Guns, Ammo ‘Flying Off The Shelves’ In Virginia As Dems Pursue Confiscation

Gun retailers in Virginia say they’re seeing sales of weapons and ammunition skyrocket as the now fully Democratic Virginia legislature moves closer to passing strict gun control within the state — including a provision that allows the state government to confiscate so-called “assault weapons” if citizens who own them don’t register the weapons.

The Washington Examiner reports that at least one gun retailer has seen sales rise more than 200% year over year. Cash sales are way up, especially amid news that Democrats in Virginia and in Congress want to use credit card information to track gun purchases.

“This is the largest Christmas and November, December that we’ve had, basically, since Trump has come on board. The only other person that was a better salesman right now is when we had President Obama,” one retailer told the Examiner.

Gun sales have taken a downturn since Donald Trump became president, likely because the Republican leader doesn’t pose the same threat to gun rights as his predecessor, Barack Obama. That downturn has been marked by a few peaks, however, usually in the wake of a mass shooting when gun control advocates are their most vocal, taking advantage of tragedy to pass strict legislation limiting the sale and use of weapons. – READ MORE