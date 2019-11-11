Warren Plays To Nearly Empty Hall As Enthusiasm Wanes For Democratic Candidates

To say there’s a lack of enthusiasm for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates would be a grand understatement.

And in South Carolina, apparently, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is not so popular.

The Massachusetts Democrat hawking the $52 trillion Medicare-for-all program spoke Friday evening at an “Environmental Justice” forum in the state. From photos of the event, it looks like dozens came, maybe 100 tops. Shots from the back of the auditorium show a sea of empty seats.

ORANGEBURG — Elizabeth Warren takes the stage at an Environmental Justice forum in South Carolina before a sparse audience. Tom Steyer spoke before her; numerous rivals skipped it. pic.twitter.com/CJnoCuNheF — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 9, 2019

Voters didn’t pack in for Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), either. From pictures, it looks like only three rows at the front were filled, with smatterings of attendees in higher rows.

“Cory Booker is up, opening with a joke about how 2020 isn’t the year of the election, it’s the number of people running in the Democratic primary,” wrote Kapur, national political reporter for Bloomberg News. – READ MORE