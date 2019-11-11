Bernie Sanders Isn’t Ruling Out A Sanders-Warren 2020 Ticket

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) suggested on Thursday that he is not opposed to asking Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to be his running mate in the event that he secures the Democratic nomination for the presidency in 2020.

“You said Elizabeth Warren is a friend of yours, you say you have a similar approach on ‘Medicare for All,’” host Mehdi Hasan asked Sanders during an appearance on his “Deconstructed” podcast. “Would a presidential candidate Bernie Sanders be open to Elizabeth Warren as his running mate?”

“Elizabeth Warren is somebody that I have worked with for many, many years. I had worked with her before she was a United States senator,” Sanders replied. “So obviously if I am fortunate enough to become the Democratic nominee and president of the United States, I would look absolutely to Elizabeth Warren as somebody who would play a very, very important role in everything that we’re doing.”

Hasan pressed Sanders further on whether, in a time when Democrats have been heavily focused on identity politics, he would be OK with an all-white or all-male presidential ticket.

“It is too early to talk about it, but I do believe — let me just repeat what I have said many times — my administration and my Cabinet will look like America. It will be the most diverse administration and the most diverse Cabinet this country has ever seen. We are proud of our diversity. I am the proud son of an immigrant and I think when people look at our Cabinet and our administration, they will say, ‘Hey, that’s what America looks like.’” – READ MORE